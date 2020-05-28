Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Rodrigo Duterte decides to ease quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila. In a speech Thursday, May 28, he says the capital region will shift to a general community quarantine starting June 1.

Education Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan says schools will be providing printed module materials for the children.

Repatriated overseas Filipino workers express amazement at how fast Chinese workers got their coronavirus test results. The foreigners were swab-tested for COVID-19 on May 21 and got their results on May 25.

Hacking group Anonymous Philippines use Twitter account PLDTCares to call out the telecommunications company.

Four police officers in Minneapolis were sacked Tuesday, May 26, after a video showing one of them kneeling on the neck of handcuffed black man George Floyd circulated online. Meantime, US President Donald Trump continues to attack social media platforms – Rappler.com