Today on Rappler – the lates news in the Philippines and around the world:

Senators unanimously approve a bill on Monday, June 1, giving the President the power to start classes later than August.

Residents in areas under general community quarantine or GCQ no longer need a quarantine pass to step out of their homes. But local government units can still impose the quarantine passes in select areas.

President Rodrigo Duterte certifies as urgent a proposed tougher law against terrorism on Monday, June 1. This clears the way for Congress to fast-track the passage of the controversial Anti-Terrorism Bill.

Journalists covering nationwide protests in the United States over the death of George Floyd find themselves under attack, by police and at times, by protesters.

Solicitor General Jose Calida hits ABS-CBN actor Coco Martin for blaming him and the National Telecommunications Commission for the closure of the media network. – Rappler.com