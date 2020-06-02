Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Youth, progressive, and human rights groups ask lawmakers to junk the anti-terror bill, saying the bill’s ‘overbroad definition’ of terrorism might end up tagging political activities, mass mobilizations, and protests by progressive groups as ‘terrorist acts.’

Senators call out the transportation department for poor planning and lack of foresight, as many commuters were stranded. due to insufficient mass transportation when Metro Manila shifted to general community quarantine or GCQ.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says once all the line lists are validated, all new cases can be tagged as ‘fresh’.

An autopsy finds George Floyd’s death was caused by suffocation by police officer Derek Chauvin. This contradicts a preliminary ruling which pointed to Floyd’s pre-existing health conditions.

Former Glee star Lea Michele is under fire after her Glee co-stars call her out on Twitter for being racist in the past. Meantime, Riverdale actor Cole Sprouse was among those arrested in California at a protest against racial inequality. – Rappler.com