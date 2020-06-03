Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The controversial anti-terrorism bill hurdles Congress Wednesday, June 3. 173 lawmakers voted ‘yes,’ while only 31 voted ‘no.’ 29 abstained from the vote.

The Department of Justice says ABS-CBN chairman emeritus Gabby Lopez is a Filipino citizen since birth because he was born to Filipino parents.

Foreign Secretary Teddyboy Locsin says the Visiting Forces Agreement termination suspension was prompted by the coronavirus pandemic and heightened tensions in the region.

In Los Angeles, several police officers embrace the anti-racism gesture denounced by US President Donald Trump.

Filipino dancer and influencer DJ Loonyo comes under fire on Wednesday, June 3, for his misinformed and incoherent statements on the coronavirus mass and rapid testing in the country. – Rappler.com