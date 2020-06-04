Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The National Bureau of Investigation concludes Master Sergeant Daniel Florendo Jr murdered former soldier Winston Ragos and planted evidence in the crime scene in Quezon City in April.

The Philippine police planted guns to support their ‘nanlaban or fought back’ narrative against drug suspects killed in operations. This conclusion is in a United Nations Human Rights Office report released Thursday, June 4.

Retired senior associate justice Antonio Carpio says the anti-terror bill the House of Representatives passed on June 3 can be challenged in court ‘on its face’ or right away.

The Philippine government changes its policy and says the elderly, children, pregnant women, and persons with certain health conditions are still prohibited from leaving their homes even in modified GCQ.

Former Miss Universe titleholders Catriona Gray and Pia Wurtzbach express their views against the recently-approved anti-terror bill on Twitter. – Rappler.com