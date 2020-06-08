Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

House Deputy Speaker Rodante Marcoleta tries to disprove the Filipino citizenship of ABS-CBN's Gabby Lopez on Monday, June 8, by asking Lopez to recite the first line of the patriotic oath of the Philippines.

Student groups flag several blank and duplicate Facebook accounts bearing the usernames of several University of the Philippines students and alumni, Sunday, June 7.

Actress Angel Locsin calls out Senate President Tito Sotto for liking a tweet accusing her of ‘being pro-NPA since Day 1.’

Education Secretary Leonor Briones says the decision comes after the directive of President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday, June 5.

The Metro Manila police fires 5 officers who accompanied San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora to Baguio City Sunday, June 7. Zamora’s group broke quarantine protocols and ignored Baguio City’s strict border control and triage system. – Rappler.com