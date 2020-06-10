1
Family of anti-terror bill protester in Cebu harassed | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler – the latest news from the Philippines and the world:
- Family of #JunkTerrorBill protester in Cebu gets harassed by unidentified men
- Former admiral, ambassador warn of Chinese influence in 2022 elections
- Pagcor: Gambling to help economic future of PH post-coronavirus
- DOH explains spike in COVID-19 cases since easing of lockdown
- Houston bids farewell to George Floyd in hometown funeral
– Rappler.com
Executive Producer / Writer Lilibeth Frondoso Associate Producer / Publisher Marga Deona Jaira Roxas Master Editor / Playback Emerald Hidalgo Jaene Zaplan Jaen Manegdeg Quita Chuatico
