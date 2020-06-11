1
Restaurants can resume dine-in services in GCQ areas by June 15 | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:
- Limited resto dine-in allowed in GCQ areas starting June 15
- Bong Go's Balik Probinsya trips suspended
- On eve of Independence Day protests, DOJ says rallies 'temporarily banned'
- After George Floyd, pressure on Biden to pick black VP
- No evidence yet reported accounts engaged in malicious activity – Facebook
– Rappler.com
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico