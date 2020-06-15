Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

A Manila court convicts Rappler CEO and executive editor Maria Ressa and former Rappler researcher-writer Reynaldo Santos Jr for cyber libel Monday, June 15.

Filipinos online say the guilty verdict in Rappler’s high-profile cyber libel case is ‘a tragedy for Philippine democracy.’

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper assures Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana the US would share ‘developments on vaccines and therapeutics’ for COVID-19.

#HijaAko trends Sunday, June 14, as Frankie Pangilinan uses it to counter a statement by TV anchor Ben Tulfo about rape.

In Atlanta, Georgia, a fatal shooting of a black man by a white police officer pours more fuel on a raging debate over racism.

Filipinos praise director Ramona Diaz’s documentary, ‘A Thousand Cuts’, for portraying the ‘eye-opening’ realities of Philippine democracy and press freedom under President Rodrigo Duterte. – Rappler.com