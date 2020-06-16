Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Rodrigo Duterte places Cebu City under enhanced community quarantine or ECQ again starting June 16.

The Consortium on Democracy and Disinformation blasts the verdict against Rappler CEO Maria Ressa and former researcher-writer Reynaldo Santos Jr.

Celebrities and artists express dismay and disappointment after a Manila court found Rappler CEO Maria Ressa and former researcher Reynaldo Santos guilty of cyber libel.

Spanish businessman Javier Salvador Parra, who was assaulted in his home in Dasmariñas Village in Makati City during an attempted police arrest, is now ‘perpetually banned’ from the Philippines.

European nations reopen their borders to fellow Europeans Monday, June 15. Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, and Spain lift border restrictions Monday. – Rappler.com