Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Health reform advocate Tony Leachon says he was asked to resign Wednesday, June 17, as adviser to the government’s task force on COVID-19.

The Office of the Ombudsman decides to investigate the health department, including Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, for alleged anomalies in the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Danding Cojuangco Jr, chairman and chief executive officer of San Miguel Corporation or SMC, dies of a lingering illness Tuesday, June 16. He was 85.

The United States on Tuesday, June 16, hits the cyber libel conviction of Rappler CEO Maria Ressa and former researcher Reynaldo Santos Jr.

On his birthday, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto says there should be no party or celebration whatsoever. – Rappler.com