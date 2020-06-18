Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

At least 14 Eastern Visayan lawmakers led by House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez call for a review of the ‘Hatid Probinsya’ program given the recent surge in coronavirus cases in the region.

President Rodrigo Duterte himself was displeased about doctor Tony Leachon's social media posts criticizing the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cagayan de Oro City Representative Rufus Rodriguez wants to amend the Cybercrime Law so it would explicitly state the prescription period for cyber libel is one year only.

Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto signs the regularization of 100 city hall workers, making them permanent employees of the local government Wednesday, June 17.

United States President Donald Trump says he ‘absolutely’ is in favor of giving 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick another chance in the NFL. – Rappler.com