The Philippines comes closer to the estimate by experts that coronavirus cases in the country could shoot up to 40,000 by the end of June.

The National Bureau of Investigation or NBI concludes its probe into complaints against self-branded Duterte die-hard supporter Mocha Uson.

Amnesty International Philippines slams the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency or PDEA for using a dedicated Facebook page to gather tips on suspected drug personalities.

The Philippine Judges Association or PJA on Monday, June 22, cries foul over bashing of the judiciary, following the high-profile conviction of Rappler CEO Maria Ressa and former researcher-writer Reynaldo Santos Jr.

In her Instagram post, Sharon called the commenter an ‘a**h**e of a father’ and said he was an embarrassment to President Rodrigo Duterte, who he allegedly supports. – Rappler.com