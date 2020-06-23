1
Philippines hits single-day record high 1,150 reported coronavirus cases | Evening wRap
- PH reports record 1,150 single-day rise in COVID-19 cases; total now 31,825
- Supreme Court junks Calida's quo warranto vs ABS-CBN Corp for being moot
- Apple unveils iOS 14, new watchOS feature to check if you're washing your hands correctly
- Online disruption of Trump rally highlights K-pop's political hustle
- Lea Salonga explains Facebook post: 'I never cursed the Philippines'
