Cebu governor Gwen Garcia receives criticism for memo on steam inhalation | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:
- Cebu province memo encourages employees to practice steam inhalation vs COVID-19
- Ex-Wirecard COO Jan Marsalek may be in Philippines
- Twitter hides 'abusive' Trump tweet targeting protestors
- 15 QC cops fired after 6 POGO workers escape detention
- #SpeakingOut: PWR stars come forward with sexual harassment stories
- FALSE: OVP sent spoiled food to frontliners at Diliman Doctors Hospital
– Rappler.com