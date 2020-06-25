1
Elite police forces to patrol Cebu during lockdown | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:
- SAF troopers, more soldiers to enforce Cebu City lockdown
- Olongapo court clears teacher over post on reward to kill Duterte
- Lawmaker dares Briones to 'demonstrate' distance learning in poor areas
- James Younghusband retires from football, Tab Baldwin fired from TNT
- FALSE: Philippines among the 'lowest in COVID-19 cases, deaths in Asia'
