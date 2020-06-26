1
Pride March protesters arrested in Manila | Evening wRap
- At least 20 arrested at Pride march in Manila
- Cimatu brings in troops as he begins battle vs coronavirus in Cebu City
- PMA Cadet Dormitorio’s family ‘dissatisfied’ with prosecutor’s resolution
- U.N. experts renew call for urgent probe into Philippines' human rights abuses
- Viber cuts ties with Facebook – report
- FALSE: Abu Sayyaf thanked actors, politicians opposing anti-terror bill
