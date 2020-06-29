Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Data from the World Health Organization show the Philippines is leading in the rise of novel coronavirus cases in the entire Western Pacific region.

The Philippine Coast Guard resumes search operations on Monday, June 29, for the 14 missing Filipino crew of a fishing boat that collided with cargo ship MV Vienna Wood off Mindoro before dawn Sunday, June 28.

Rappler CEO Maria Ressa and former researcher-writer Rey Santos Jr file a motion for partial reconsideration on Monday, June 29. They appeal to Manila Judge Rainelda Estacio-Montesa to reconsider her decision convicting them of cyber libel.

A growing number of companies and advertisers take their ad business away from Facebook and Instagram in the past week, following a campaign called #StopHateForProfit.

A video posted by YouTube channel Ancient Magostribe on April 23 claims the Philippines ‘landed number one’ in the World Bank's ranking of countries with the highest gold reserves. This is FALSE. – Rappler.com