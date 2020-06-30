Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The National Telecommunications Commission or NTC orders Sky Cable Corporation to stop its direct broadcast satellite service Tuesday, June 30.

The military accuses Sulu policemen of killing 4 soldiers without a gunfight or provocation in Jolo Monday, June 29.

Realizing it is June 30, Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque throws his fist in the air to congratulate the country for not reaching the 40,000 coronavirus cases projection of experts from UP.

China's rubber-stamp parliament approves the Hong Kong security law unanimously, little more than six weeks after it was first unveiled.

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet says President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs led to ‘serious human rights violations’, including extrajudicial killings.

The Directors' Guild of the Philippines slams the Film Development Council of the Philippines over its latest administrative order, which the directors see as threat to freedom of expression.

A Facebook post claims Kabataan Representative Sarah Elago was spotted on a mountain with quote-unquote new recruits of the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing, the New People's Army. This is FALSE. – Rappler.com