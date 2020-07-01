Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Duterte extends Cebu City lockdown and Metro Manila GCQ until July 15

President Rodrigo Duterte extends the lockdown of Cebu City until July 15 while Metro Manila remains under general community quarantine or GCQ.

Army chief Lieutenant General Gilbert Gapay says 'Our troops really did not fire. It was a rubout,’ after leading the arrival honors for the remains of soldiers who were gunned down by policemen in Jolo, Sulu.

Facebook disrupts a violent US-based anti-government network and vows to give original news priority as it faces an advertiser boycott that has morphed into a global digital activist campaign.

Actress Nadine Lustre once again calls out Jobert Sucaldito, who speaks at a House hearing on ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal about being suspended by ABS-CBN after making flippant comments on suicide.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia claims Tuob, or steam inhalation, is a cure for COVID-19. This is FALSE. – Rappler.com