Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Jeepneys are to return to the streets of Metro Manila starting Friday, July 3. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board says 49 routes can resume operations.

The Philippine Army admits ‘lapses’ in the handling of the crime scene of their comrades who were killed in Jolo, Sulu. It turns out, the men looking around and going through the scene of the shooting incident were not policemen but soldiers.

A fraternity from University of the Philippines Visayas is being accused of misogyny and sexism after an online chat of its members were leaked on Twitter.

House Senior Deputy Majority Leader Boying Remulla accuses Amcara Broadcasting Network of being a ‘dummy’ of network giant ABS-CBN.

A graphic or quote card claims Vice President Leni Robredo said the coronavirus lockdown should have been enforced as early as October 2019. This is FALSE. Robredo did not say the quote attributed to her. – Rappler.com