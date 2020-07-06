Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

At least four groups begin the battle against the anti-terror law by filing petitions to the Supreme Court Monday, July 3. Meantime, a day after Duterte signed the law, police arrested 11 activists who protested in Laguna on Saturday.

The sudden increase comes as the health department records 2,099 new cases Monday, July 6.

Two policemen are detained and accused of being behind the killing of a 15-year-old girl in Ilocos Sur who was shot dead after filing a molestation complaint on one of the policemen.

Rapper and fashion designer Kanye West plans to run for president of the United States in the 2020 elections.

A post claims former senator Sonny Trillanes said President Rodrigo Duterte created COVID-19 together with China. This is FALSE. – Rappler.com