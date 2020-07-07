1
Despite rising cases, Philippine government lifts international travel ban, allows tourism | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:
- Philippines lifts travel ban on Filipinos
- ABS-CBN failed to air ads of many candidates, not just Duterte's
- Duterte task force behind red-tagging is part of COVID-19 'strategic communications'
- Greta Thunberg throws support behind PH climate activists, tweets #JunkTerrorLaw
- FALSE: Sharon Cuneta says Duterte is weak, dilawan will return to power in 2022
– Rappler.com