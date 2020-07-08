1
Joy Belmonte, Jair Bolsonaro test positive for coronavirus | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:
- Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte tests positive for COVID-19
- Duterte 'compiling' information vs Maria Ressa
- Dela Rosa says U.S. offered visa after Duterte-Trump call
- OFW mom of slain 15-year-old girl seeks help to attend daughter's burial
- Hong Kong news: TikTok pulls out, Microsoft and Zoom pause on data requests
- FALSE: Philippine economy got worse after Marcos was ousted
– Rappler.com