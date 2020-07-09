1
Coronavirus cases in the Philippines spike, breach 50,000 | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler – the latest stories in the Philippines and around the world:
- Philippine coronavirus cases rise to 51,754 but no new death reported
- Party-list reps Paduano, Salo withdraw authorship of ABS-CBN franchise bills
- European Parliament urges Duterte to 'drop all charges' vs Maria Ressa, Santos
- Australia offers safe haven to Hong Kongers
- FALSE: Bela Padilla dies after being gunned down in car
