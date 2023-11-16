Rappler Recap: Leila de Lima is home in Bicol, reunites with mom

Rappler's Lian Buan gives the highlights of former senator Leila de Lima's much-awaited homecoming to Iriga City, Camarines Sur

CAMARINES SUR, Philippines – We will believe it once we see it.

That’s the mood of the De Lima home in Iriga City, Camarines Sur, in the Bicol region, on Monday, November 13, when former senator Leila de Lima was granted bail, setting in motion her freedom after almost seven years.

The De Lima family had learned to manage expectations in relation to De Lima’s freedom from detention after repeated disappointment over the years.

De Lima landed in Daraga, Albay, late afternoon of Wednesday, November 15, and arrived home to a drum and lyre band, and friends and family running to hug and kiss her.

She and her mother, 91-year-old Norma, also reunite. Lian Buan reports. – Rappler.com