Filipino bands

Rappler Talk Entertainment: Ben&Ben on new song ‘Comets’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

As Ben&Ben embarks on a new chapter in their musical journey, what are their dreams and vision for the future?

MANILA, Philippines – A message of healing and hope in the midst of loss, that’s how Ben&Ben describes their latest song, “Comets,” released on the band’s anniversary, May 10.

In this episode of Rappler Talk Entertainment, the nine-piece ensemble reflect on their journey behind their long-awaited music, which was “four years in the making.” They also talk about their new dynamic space – the Liwanag House – and the role of music during times of heightened tension.

Renowned for their hit tracks “Leaves,” “Paninindigan Kita,” “Kathang Isip,” and “Araw-Araw,” among others, the OPM band continues to resonate with their listeners through their soul-stirring melodies.

Watch the full interview here on Friday, May 10, at 6 pm, or check out Rappler on Facebook and YouTube. – Rappler.com

