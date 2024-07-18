Rappler Talk: Why it matters that PH is host of Loss and Damage Fund board

In this Rappler Talk interview, environment reporter Iya Gozum talks to Mark Dennis Joven, the Philippines’ representative to the Loss and Damage Fund board

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is now the host country of the board overseeing the global fund that would help vulnerable countries against the adverse impacts of climate change.

For years, advocates have pushed that the loss and damage issue be tackled in the international platform provided by the yearly sessions of the Conference of Parties (COP). It was finally approved last year at the 28th COP in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

But what does it mean for the Philippines to play host? What does it mean for other climate-vulnerable countries? How can the board make sure wealthy polluting countries pay?

At the end of the day, the fund would be judged by how it reaches and helps local communities.

Watch the interview at 11:30 am on Thursday, July 18. – Rappler.com