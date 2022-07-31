Rappler Talk: What the LPP will push for under Reynaldo Tamayo’s leadership

Watch the interview live on Rappler at 1 pm on August 1

MANILA, Philippines – The League of Provinces of the Philippines (LPP) has a new chief, and his name is Reynaldo Tamayo Jr., the governor of South Cotabato.

A two-term governor who just won his reelection bid in his province in May, Tamayo ascended to the LPP’s top post after the organization’s general assembly on Wednesday, July 27.

In this episode of Rappler Talk, multimedia reporter Dwight De Leon chats with Tamayo to discuss his vision for the LPP, the common goals of Philippine governors, and the shared issues hounding provinces in the country.

Watch the interview live on Rappler at 1 pm on Monday, August 1. – Rappler.com