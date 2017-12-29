The war on drugs, the Marawi siege, the ASEAN Summit, and a slew of other controversies gripped the nation this year. Rappler's yearender video takes you through the 2017's top stories

Published 9:37 PM, December 29, 2017

War takes the forefront in 2017.

It begins with the continuation of President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs.

The killings bring to mind one word: impunity.

There are other fronts: waging war against perceived critics online and offline; and a first in the region, a months-long war against ISIS-linked terrorists in Marawi City.

President Duterte also goes on the charm offensive in hosting world leaders in this year’s ASEAN Summit.

In between, a hazing death and a controversial dengue vaccine grip the nation.

But a constant in people's lives is Metro Manila's traffic.

On the social media front, disinformation becomes a global phenomenon that undermines democracy. The Philippines becomes one of the case studies for keyboard armies influencing public opinion.

Join Maria Ressa and the Rappler Team as they look back at 20 stories from 2017. - Rappler.com

ANCHOR: Maria Ressa

PRODUCERS: Lilibeth Frondoso, Allan Lazaro

WRITER: Allan Lazaro, Lilibeth Frondoso

EDITORS: Jaene Zaplan, Exxon Ruebe

CREATIVES: Alyssa Arizabal, Alejandro Edoria, Janina Malinis