BOSES NG KALYE: How far has the Philippines gone in terms of LGBTQ rights?

For this edition of Boses ng Kalye, Rappler speaks to Pride protesters to ask how far they think the country’s legislation has gone in terms of equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community

For years, members of the LGBTQ+ community have lobbied and fought for equal rights. The annual Metro Manila Pride March, which happens every last Saturday of June, is meant to push the passing of the SOGIE Equality bill and anti-discrimination ordinances by local governments.

This year’s host, Makati, is among the cities in Metro Manila that have yet to pass an anti-discrimination ordinance to protect members of the LGBTQ+ community from discriminatory acts such as not being allowed entry into establishments, verbal and physical abuse, among others.

It’s been over 20 years since the first SOGIE Equality bill was filed by the late senator Miriam Defensor Santiago and former Akbayan representative Etta Rosales. In the 17th Congress, a proposed bill made it to third reading.

For this edition of Boses ng Kalye, Rappler talks to Pride protesters on how far the country’s legislation has gone in terms of equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community.

Watch here. – Rappler.com