WATCH: What to expect at the 2023 Ortigas Arts Festival

Here’s what you can expect from the 2023 Ortigas Arts Festival

The Ortigas Arts Festival is back for its sixth iteration, with its theme ‘Art for All: An Exhibition of Borderless Passion & Craft.’ This year, the festival aims to make Filipino art and craftsmanship more accessible to Filipinos.

The festival features paintings and sculptures from various artists, including works from Agos Studio, Linangan Art Residency, seasoned and up-and-coming Filipino artists from Davao, and a traveling exhibit from Mr. Habulan’s Art Caravan.

Also on display are vintage photographs taken between 1900 and 1920 of the Southern Philippines and Cordillera exhibited by Red Lab Gallery.

There is also something for film geeks with free night film screenings of critically acclaimed Filipino movies Sonata, directed by Regina Cadena; Pauwi Na, directed by Paolo Villaluna, and Zig Dulay’s Paglipay. The screenings are hosted by the Film Development Council of the Philippines.

For Dance & Music, Step by Step Performing Arts Studio, Bughaw Folkloric, and Sindaw Philippines Performing Arts Guild are scheduled to have performances during the Ortigas Art Festival.

For fashion lovers, there is also a Miss Universe National Costume Exhibit by Empire PH and a Couture and Bridal Dress Exhibit by Kaayo Modern Mindanao.

The exhibits run from July 12 to August 13, 2023 at the East Wing of Estancia in Capitol Commons, Pasig. – Rappler.com

