Taking a break from work is good, but can there be too much of a good thing?

Published 8:00 PM, October 27, 2017

Remember, remember, the month of November

So many vacations galore

It feels like you're dropping your workload forever

But when work does comes back, what a chore!

Artwork by Alyssa Arizabal

Text by Marguerite de Leon

