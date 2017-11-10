#FridayFeels: Donald Trump is comin' to town
(Sing to the tune of "Santa Claus is Coming to Town")
He's sending out tweets,
without thinking twice.
What he will say here,
may be a surprise.
Donald Trump is comin' to town!
– Rappler.com
Artwork by Raffy de Guzman
Text by Marguerite de Leon
