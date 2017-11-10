He tweets when you are sleeping / He tweets when you're awake / He often targets critics / And claims the media's fake

Published 8:00 PM, November 10, 2017

(Sing to the tune of "Santa Claus is Coming to Town")

He's sending out tweets,

without thinking twice.

What he will say here,

may be a surprise.

Donald Trump is comin' to town!

– Rappler.com

Artwork by Raffy de Guzman

Text by Marguerite de Leon

#FridayFeels is a cartoon series by the Rappler Creatives Team. Cathartic, light, but relevant, it's a welcome break from your heavy news feed!