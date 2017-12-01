#FridayFeels: Secret Santa season na naman
(Sing to the tune of Pasko Na Sinta Ko)
Pasko na sa office ko
Secret Santa na naman
Mug na lang regalo ko
’Yung may design na matino
Kung nahihirapan ka
Sa iyong Secret Santa
Sa bazaar maghanap ka
O iregalo’y pera.
– Rappler.com
Artwork by Shellette Gipa
Text by Marguerite de Leon
#FridayFeels is a cartoon series by the Rappler Creatives Team. Cathartic, light, but relevant, it's a welcome break from your heavy news feed! You can pitch illustration ideas by sending a message to the Rappler Facebook page.