Ilang dosenang mug kaya ang makukuha mo this year?

Published 8:00 PM, December 01, 2017

(Sing to the tune of Pasko Na Sinta Ko)

Pasko na sa office ko

Secret Santa na naman

Mug na lang regalo ko

’Yung may design na matino

Kung nahihirapan ka

Sa iyong Secret Santa

Sa bazaar maghanap ka

O iregalo’y pera.

– Rappler.com

Artwork by Shellette Gipa

Text by Marguerite de Leon

#FridayFeels is a cartoon series by the Rappler Creatives Team. Cathartic, light, but relevant, it's a welcome break from your heavy news feed! You can pitch illustration ideas by sending a message to the Rappler Facebook page.