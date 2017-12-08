Dati, ikaw ang nanghihingi. Ngayon, ikaw na ang hinihingan.

Published 8:24 PM, December 08, 2017

(To the tune of Carol of the Bells)

May nag-doorbell, hawak ay papel:

ampao na pula. Kumikinang, mata:

“Ninong’s not here? Ba’t amoy beer?”

Suweldo’y simot, ’Lang maiabot

Niiii-noong?! Niii-nooong?! ’Yun ang tanong.

Cellphone, nag-ring, ika’y napraning,

iyong kinarir ang pag-disappear.

They’re everywhere, you feel despair.

Shet! Kumalabog! Puso’y kumabog!

Tago, dali, at magkubli!

’La kang datung, di alam ano’ng

ibibigay, sa nag-iingay,

kundi, “Merry, merry, merry Christmas!

’Kay lang ba sa ’yo ang medyas?!”



Artwork by Alyssa Arizabal

Text by Nico Villarete

#FridayFeels is a cartoon series by the Rappler Creatives Team. Cathartic, light, but relevant, it's a welcome break from your heavy news feed! You can pitch illustration ideas by sending a message to the Rappler Facebook page.