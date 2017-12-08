#FridayFeels: Attack of the inaanaks
(To the tune of Carol of the Bells)
May nag-doorbell, hawak ay papel:
ampao na pula. Kumikinang, mata:
“Ninong’s not here? Ba’t amoy beer?”
Suweldo’y simot, ’Lang maiabot
Niiii-noong?! Niii-nooong?! ’Yun ang tanong.
Cellphone, nag-ring, ika’y napraning,
iyong kinarir ang pag-disappear.
They’re everywhere, you feel despair.
Shet! Kumalabog! Puso’y kumabog!
Tago, dali, at magkubli!
’La kang datung, di alam ano’ng
ibibigay, sa nag-iingay,
kundi, “Merry, merry, merry Christmas!
’Kay lang ba sa ’yo ang medyas?!”
Artwork by Alyssa Arizabal
Text by Nico Villarete
#FridayFeels is a cartoon series by the Rappler Creatives Team. Cathartic, light, but relevant, it's a welcome break from your heavy news feed! You can pitch illustration ideas by sending a message to the Rappler Facebook page.