Mga bawal na paputok: Watusi, Judas Belt, Goodbye Philippines, Putok Batok.

Published 8:00 PM, December 29, 2017

Lechon lechon, sinta

Softdrinks, crispy pata

"My Way" ang kinakanta

May paputok sila kuya

'Pag nag-hatinggabi

Sigaw na sa saya

Lahat tumalon pa

Whoo! 2018 na!

Artwork by Alyssa Arizabal

Text by Nile Villa

