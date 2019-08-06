Love of Country podcast: Is today's generation less patriotic?
What is patriotism in the digital age? Does a global culture mute our love of country?
Why do many millennials seem unperturbed by the violence in our midst?
Rappler Managing editor Glenda M. Gloria sits down with award-winning writer, longtime UP professor, and activist Jose "Butch" Dalisay Jr to talk about how patriotism has evolved through time.
In this chat, Dalisay defines the crux of the issue: Why should we choose to love this country?
He says: "Patriotism should be a more critical kind of nationalism. Something that's more aware of what it is exactly that you are loving. There is a lot not to love in this country.... The only way I can reconcile that is to say, the country that I truly love and could die for is the ideal Philippines that we are working to rebuild, a Philippines with a society that is just and prosperous and humane." – Rappler.com
Instrumental music by Boy Hapay
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.