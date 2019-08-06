In this first episode of Rappler's Love of Country podcast, award-winning writer and activist Butch Dalisay talks about patriotism and the digital age

What is patriotism in the digital age? Does a global culture mute our love of country?

Why do many millennials seem unperturbed by the violence in our midst?

Rappler Managing editor Glenda M. Gloria sits down with award-winning writer, longtime UP professor, and activist Jose "Butch" Dalisay Jr to talk about how patriotism has evolved through time.

In this chat, Dalisay defines the crux of the issue: Why should we choose to love this country?

He says: "Patriotism should be a more critical kind of nationalism. Something that's more aware of what it is exactly that you are loving. There is a lot not to love in this country.... The only way I can reconcile that is to say, the country that I truly love and could die for is the ideal Philippines that we are working to rebuild, a Philippines with a society that is just and prosperous and humane." – Rappler.com

Instrumental music by Boy Hapay