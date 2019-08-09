[PODCAST] Love of Country: Can a patriot love two countries?
MANILA, Philippines – Award-winning Fil-Am author Cecilia Manguerra Brainard talks about loving and cherishing two countries, the Philippines and the United States.
The author, whose work with Asian-American youth was recognized by the city of Los Angeles, warns about the dangers of solely being exposed to Western characters.
"Love of the country requires a deep understanding of our history and our culture," says Brainard. – Rappler.com
Instrumental music by Boy Hapay
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.