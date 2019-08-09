‘Love of the country requires a deep understanding of our history and our culture,’ says Fil-Am author Cecilia Manguerra Brainard

Published 9:30 AM, August 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Award-winning Fil-Am author Cecilia Manguerra Brainard talks about loving and cherishing two countries, the Philippines and the United States.

The author, whose work with Asian-American youth was recognized by the city of Los Angeles, warns about the dangers of solely being exposed to Western characters.

"Love of the country requires a deep understanding of our history and our culture," says Brainard. – Rappler.com

