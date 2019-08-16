[PODCAST] Laffler Talk: Ghosting
MANILA, Philippines – Ilang araw na nagte-trending sa social media ang nakatitindig-balahibong kuwento ng ghosting.
Mga parang multo na bigla na lang naglalaho.
Sila ang mga nang-iwan sa ere at hindi na lang nagpakita at nakipag-usap. Wala ring paramdam. Classic case ang ginawa ni Gerald Anderson kay Bea Alonzo. Ang tawag dito ay "ghosting."
Ano nga ba ang ghosting? Gaano katagal bago matawag na ganoon? Ilang chances ba dapat magpatawad sa mga nang-ghost sa iyo? Bibigyan ba ng second chance, third chance...?
Makinig sa kuwentuhan nila Paul, Chito, at Michael sa unang episode ng Laffler Talk, ang podcast na pinaghalong kabuluhan at kaguluhan. – Rappler.com
