MANILA, Philippines – Leloy Claudio's research on the history of Philippine banking and finance institutions led him to look at personal finance in the country's context.

In this Basagan ng Trip episode, Claudio discusses some of his findings, particularly on how shortchanged Filipino investors are.

He challenges finance experts to call out banks and mutual fund providers for their existing practices. What exactly are these practices that he calls "highway robbery?"

Watch this episode to learn more. – Rappler.com