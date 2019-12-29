Bookmark to watch on Monday, December 30, at 1 PM

MANILA, Philippines – Jose Rizal was a Renaissance man, best known for his forays into the sciences and the arts. While history puts greater emphasis on his academic intellect, he was also a sportsman: a fencer, a weightlifter, and a gymnast.

In this episode of Basagan Ng Trip, historian and educator Leloy Claudio is joined by Mark Limbaga, a fitness trainer who has studied the history of physical fitness. Limbaga trains using the Strongfirst technique, a method founded by Russian Pavel Tsatsouline. The Strongfirst technique uses Russian kettlebells, and draws heavily on techniques seen in Rizal's journals.

Watch this episode to learn more. – Rappler.com