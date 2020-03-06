[PODCAST] Laffler Talk: Twitter 'titas' take over
MANILA, Philippines – Hindi lang pang-Twitter, kundi pang-podcast din.
Kilala sila bilang @mrsunlawyer (Ana) at @econcepcion (Ethel), mga outspoken na "tita" sa Twitter.
Para sa Women's Month ngayong Marso, silang dalawa at si @margadeona (Marga) ng Rappler production team ay guests nina Chito at Michael sa bagong episode ng Laffler Talk.
Pakinggan ang kanilang kuwela at walang prenong usapan tungkol sa kababaihan, social media, at parenthood, pati na rin quirks at mga kinaiinisan nila. May debate pa tungkol sa okra.
Babala: Ang episode na ito ay may mild language at sexual themes.
Heto ang ilang patikim mula sa episode na ito:
@econcepcion: Ang plural po ng “stuff” ay “stuff” pa rin. You don't put an s, or 's...
Chito: "Tuff", nagiging "tuff".
@mrsunlawyer: We do put a lot of thought on the issues, pero what brought us together – kami specifically ni Ethel – was asaran at tawanan – especially when we get together.
Chito: Parang si Michael, medyo na-rock the boat ah.
@mrsunlawyer: Hala, may mangungumpisal this Sunday!
Michael: Ano po ang mas pipiliin niyo: Ka-chat pero walang spark, o may spark pero rare mag-chat sa inyo?
@econcepcion: Gusto ko iyong may spark pa rin, I think... There's this thing about kilig. It's either you have it or you don't. And you can't manufacture the damn thing even if you want to.
