[ANALYSIS] Good design is good governance

The government has recently been at the receiving end of criticisms amid controversial rebranding attempts. The first of the back-to-back brouhahas came several weeks ago when the Department of Tourism (DOT) replaced the country’s tourism slogan and negligently launched an audiovisual presentation showcasing stock videos from other countries. More recently, another public uproar ensued with the government-owned casino operator and regulator PAGCOR releasing an ostensibly curious logo at the expense of taxpayers’ money — a whopping P3,035,714.28, to be exact. These cases, taken together with previous ones, such as the minimalist 30th Southeast Asian Games and the majestic Banko Sentral ng Pilipinas logos, lead us to wonder: why do such design-related issues keep happening, and how can we avoid similar problems in the future?

Glitches in the procurement system

Citizens, especially on social media, have voiced their concerns on the issue, with their arguments converging into two camps: the first one puts the onus on a problem that we mostly encounter in the country’s formal procurement system: lack of competition among the bidders in the Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System (PhilGEPS), the government’s centralized online procurement portal. In this perspective, since creatives are mostly unaware or have limited access to the portal, only a minuscule number of players can make a bid. And as our high school economics suggests, the less market competition there is, the lousier and more expensive the product or service becomes.

Extending the critique on the formal side of the procurement system, the second, and perhaps the more controversial, take has something to do with the corruption in the process. Proponents of this perspective believe that there exists a preferential selection of contractors. Here, compliance with formal procurement procedures is merely for show, and, as a result, negotiations are made under the table, awarding contracts to bidders with close ties (usually benefactors) to public officials. The quality and cost of goods and services, in short, depend not only on the number of players in the market but also on the network or relationship one has with the powerful — a recurring yet regrettable theme in our political-economic system.

Beyond the procurement board and back to the drawing board

Beyond the contours and the Bézier curves of the new PAGCOR logo, as well as the issues that perpetually hound our procurement system, lie a more fundamental problem: the lack of system-thinking in government graphic design and branding.

In its barest state, design refers to an underlying plan, infusing purpose and intent with shapes and colors merely birth the aesthetics we see. Seeing it in this light, the government must always contemplate design from the beginning of every project and never just as an afterthought.

While some agencies laudably have their own design guidebooks (e.g. University of the Philippines, NEDA, DILG), the country’s rules and standards for creative campaigns and graphic assets remain fragmented. The lack of structure around creative projects in the public sector risks leaving a sea of poorly-briefed designers and underwhelmed audiences.

If we set design standards applicable to all government creative works, issues surrounding the “correctness” of new logos and visual materials could have been significantly mitigated. Perhaps, the people behind recent creative campaigns could have been buoyed by a comprehensive design manual created in the context of Philippine nation branding — inspiring a cohesive collection of simple, recognizable visual assets that are harmonious, whether against negative space or across backdrops of our country’s rich landscape and culture.

From a more practical standpoint, creating a unified design system could also help foster seamless government digital service experiences for users, eliminating the whirl of visual clutter that may sometimes decorate our websites and apps. This becomes more crucial considering President Bongbong Marcos’ priority to digitally transform the government.

People’s opinions and tastes may color their perception of creative work, but having an overarching design manual minimizes subjectivity and helps set consistent expectations. The manual should give designers enough leeway to exercise creativity while navigating guidelines that help them stay on course — striking the perfect balance between being detailed enough (that mere compliance ensures no asset is out of place) while allowing a bit of flexibility to help the public differentiate one creative campaign from another. These standards empower the government to speak in a design language that saves us from miscommunication and from making expensive mistakes in the long run.

The Dutch visual identity system

The Philippines could draw inspiration from other countries, which have succeeded in setting whole-of-government graphic design standards. Take the case of the Netherlands, for example. In 2008, the Dutch government launched the Rijkshuisstijl (roughly translated as “state’s corporate identity”), bringing coherence to a previously fragmented ecosystem of more than 200 government agencies’ logos.

A MESS. Pre-Rijkshuisstijl Dutch government logo ecosystem. Tjahja, 2015

Visualized by the royal family’s coat-of-arms over a blue ribbon (Rijkslogo), the Dutch visual identity system encompassed almost all imaginable aspects of government affairs, from offices and vehicles to signages and uniforms to printed documents and websites. In addition to the logo, the system specifies design elements, including color palette, layout, and typeface, while also allowing the agencies to employ these with flexibility.

Left: The national government’s (Rijksoverheid) standard logo form (Rijsklogo), a crucial element of the Dutch visual design system. Right: a variation of the Rijsklogo used by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs



It is important to highlight that the change not only improved public communication and productivity but also led to more savings for the government. Since its inception, the initiative has helped save an average of 8 million euros in public coffers annually, garnering the attention of governments and organizations worldwide.

Toward a better government design

The Dutch experience tells us that a simple, thoroughly planned, and centralized visual identity system could bring benefits beyond what the eyes can see. As our country traverses an era defined by greater digitalization, it is not enough that we adopt a logo that advances partisan agenda on top of our already-cluttered government graphic design; instead, we need standards that can outlast the shifts in our fickle political and administrative system. This way, we can have more stability, efficiency, and accountability in the design process. After all, good design is also good governance. – Rappler.com

Lianne Angelico Depante is an assistant professor of public management at the University of the Philippines Open University.

Sunshine Reyes has a fine arts degree from the University of Santo Tomas and is now in her final year at the UP College of Law.

The couple can be reached at lcdepante@up.edu.ph.