[OPINION] Being a member of Congress should be a full-time job

The recent release of the crime-thriller series Cattleya Killer featuring actor and incumbent Quezon City Representative Arjo Atayde, and the active role of Mayor Jalosjos in the entire Eat Bulaga saga, have reignited the debate on whether elected officials should be allowed to pursue other careers while holding public office. In response to a Twitter post by Rappler, a user raised the question of whether legislators should also be subject to similar prohibitions imposed on governors and mayors. This prompts us to revisit the provisions outlined in Article VI of the 1987 Constitution, specifically Sections 13 and 14, and consider whether legislators (pertaining to members of Congress) should be allowed to hold other jobs.

The rule

Compared to their executive counterparts, such as the President, governors, and mayors, our legislators enjoy considerably more freedom in pursuing professional careers. These limitations are defined by Sections 13 and 14 of the Constitution.

Section 13 prohibits legislators from simultaneously holding office or being employed in any agency and instrumentality of the government. It likewise bars them from being appointed to any office created or had its emoluments increased during their term. Section 14, on the other hand, prohibits lawyer-legislators from appearing in any court, quasi-judicial, and other administrative bodies. It also prohibits legislators from having a direct or indirect financial interest in any contract with the government or any franchise or special privilege granted by the government.

What was the purpose of these provisions?

To understand the purpose behind these provisions, we must examine their origins in the 1935 Constitution.

According to Aruego, the delegates of the 1935 Constitution were inspired by American federal and state Constitutions and the Jones Law in drafting Section 13. The aim was to prevent legislators from holding executive positions through appointments after their election. Furthermore, the framers wanted to make clear their choice of a presidential system, and, thus, could not allow any provision antagonistic to the concept of checks and balances among branches. The second part of Section 13 was intended to prevent lawmakers from using their official positions to create more “attractive” offices or increase the salaries of existing offices to be filled by themselves.

Section 14, on the other hand, is a newer addition to the Constitution. The purpose of this provision was to ensure impartiality in judicial decisions and to avoid any suspicion of influence on members of the judiciary. The second part of Section 14 addressed the issue of legislators bidding for government contracts, particularly those with engineering backgrounds. Interestingly, delegate Manuel Pio proposed removing the word “indirectly” from the provision to allow legislators to own businesses. However, this proposal was rejected by the Convention, indicating that the intention was to prevent legislators from being involved in any business that transacts with the government, even as mere stockholders.

The lack of prohibition makes sense — 100 years ago

The relaxed prohibition on the practice of profession by legislators only implies that 90 years ago, legislative positions were not seen as a full-time jobs in both the United States in the Philippines. This makes sense, considering that socioeconomic and political conditions during that time were vastly different from what it is now. During the 19th century, US legislators couldn’t afford to stay long in Washington because of low salaries. Even by 1935, when US legislators were earning $10,000 annually (compared to $174,000 today), most of them still relied on day jobs. University of Virginia Professor Larry Sabato notes that during the 1960s, members of Congress hardly spent time in session, and their personal and committee staff were minimal.

This, however, changed in the 1960s-1970s because of what scholars call “legislative professionalization.” During this period, salaries, session lengths, the number of session staff, and other legislative resources all substantially increased. Several studies have tried to understand this phenomenon but have come up with different conclusions. What is clear, however, is that socioeconomic and political factors played a big role in legislative professionalization.

The same was also true in the case of the Philippines. During the drafting of the 1935 Constitution, most legislators had other jobs. In fact, delegate Manuel Pio was quoted as saying: “There are only very few men, if there are any at all, who make politics their profession or means of earning their livelihood. I sincerely believe that most of our legislators have professions from which they earned their livelihood even before their becoming legislators and also during their term office.”

Professor Olivia Caoili found that, like in the United States, the Philippine Congress during the 1960s experienced an exponential increase in expenditure. At the same time, its members also had their salaries and allowances substantially raised.

Current circumstances require full-time commitment from our legislators

Currently, each congressman is sufficiently staffed (even granted funds to hire consultants) and substantially compensated. At Salary Grade 31, legislators earn at least P278,434 per month. Compared to the executive branch, this amount is the same as department secretaries and more than what mayors and undersecretaries make. Despite this, our laws expect these members of the executive to perform their functions exclusively while permitting our legislators to have other full-time jobs. This does not make any sense.

The only argument then is that a legislator’s role is less — only being required by the 1987 Constitution to attend sessions that Congress itself sets. But this is not completely accurate. The structure, powers, and functions of Congress outlined in the 1987 Constitution only constitute the formal role of our legislators. In reality, legislators are required to perform certain functions beyond what the Constitution states. According to former Senator Juan Flavier, the jobs of the legislators are lawmaking, public advocacy, constituency building, and government oversight. Aside from these, legislators are expected by their constituents to deliver everything from education, jobs, and medical and legal help to new roads and infrastructure.

These functions are equally important; a legislator cannot just choose to perform one and just completely neglect the others. For instance, Senator Pacquaio, every time pressed regarding his abysmal attendance in both the Senate and the House of Representatives, always retorts that he was always too busy prioritizing his district, when in fact, his absences are well-documented as coinciding with his training for his boxing matches. His absences have prevented him from participating in several plenary and committee hearings on important bills that affected his district.

Indeed, being a legislator is a full-time job. Therefore, when not in session, legislators should attend to their non-lawmaking functions and visit their constituents to better understand the latter’s concerns. Moving forward, we can only expect the demands on legislators to increase as the population grows.

To ensure the integrity of our representative democracy, it is imperative to revise the Constitution and impose an absolute prohibition on legislators holding other professions. The outdated provisions from almost a century ago fail to reflect the realities and demands of modern governance. Legislators of today should be able to give their full-time commitment to their elected office, and ensure that the interests of their constituents are upheld. As the proverbial adage goes, “No one can serve two masters.” In this case, the Filipino people should be every legislator’s master. – Rappler.com

Juan Paolo Artiaga is a lawyer by profession, and currently a Master in Public Policy (specializing in Economics and Development) student at the National University of Singapore. Prior to becoming a lawyer, he worked in the House of Representatives for three years as a Political Affairs Officer.