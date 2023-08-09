[OPINION] The PH needs better security options than the US in the West PH Sea 

For much of our history, we’ve relied on the US, our former colonizer, to be our security guarantor. The Duterte government had sought to disrupt that relationship by pivoting towards China, to gain concessions both in the South China Sea in the form of joint explorations and also investments nationally. Yet, Chinese bullying in the region, especially this week’s blocking of Philippine supply ships to Ayungin Shoal, has only shown how Duterte’s subservient foreign policy only enabled a more aggressive occupier. The Marcos government has now repivoted back, forming an even stronger military relationship with the US, opening four new military bases. But make no mistake, dear reader – we cannot solely rely on the US to secure our sovereign rights.

Let me remind you, this situation we are in is the Obama administration’s fault. When the Chinese were building their island outposts, the US allowed such an arrangement on the basis that such establishments would be non-military. Yet, when the Chinese instead constructed military outposts, Obama refused to remove such islands and instead chose the ineffective freedom of navigation operations that we still see to this day. In a world where might is right, the US as the world hegemony and our security guarantor failed us.

Some might argue that, nonetheless, having the US to protect us from China, lest China should attack, is a significant benefit. Yet, such a benefit has always been moot to us for two reasons. First, conquering other nations was never in China’s interest with regards to the South China Sea. Its interests are to secure critical economic interests (i.e. trade) in the event of a naval blockade in the region, Cold War Cuban Missile Crisis-style, by the US. Consider that more than 64% of China’s maritime trade passed through the waterway in 2016.

Second, China never engages in direct warfare but rather asymmetric warfare. Taiwan is the easiest example. During the Cold War, the Americans had devised a median line to separate the Chinese and Taiwanese militaries in 1955. Both sides had largely respected it, however, in recent years China has sent military aircraft and ships to express fury about the visitation of high-level US officials. But today China regularly conducts hundreds of aircraft crossings over the line, with Chinese generals boasting how they had “obliterated” the line on Chinese television. China’s actions are calibrated to blur warfare norms and to jack up but never breach the threshold for open conflict.

Third, the US has a poor track record of understanding the perspectives of its defense partners. To take the Taiwan example once more, US officials saw little priority in upholding the notion of the median line, saying it had “little tactical importance.” However, with the Chinese now breaching the Taiwanese contiguous zone to which some Taiwan defense officials fear may become the next battleground for Chinese asset positioning, we may have a Taiwan in the future whereby civilians wake up and find the prospect of being surrounded by Chinese battleships completely normal.

To drive the point further, it is an understatement to say how poor the US perceives theaters of war. Merely consider Ukraine. The US both overestimated Russia’s ability to overcome Ukraine and at the same time underestimated Ukraine’s defense capabilities. Though the US indeed had advanced knowledge that Russia would attack, Biden chose not to arm Ukraine earlier because intelligence suggested Ukraine was a lost cause. Can we truly rely on defense partners who do not see the same issues as us in the same way that we experience them nor accurately give us credit where it’s due?

To this end, there are security initiatives by Marcos that ought to be lauded. One of them includes greater encouragement to ASEAN to bundle up and stand up to China, including conducting joint maritime drills in the waters. Another includes making headway into the European Union with President Von der Leyen, reaffirming the EU’s commitment to the Hague Tribunal’s ruling on the South China Sea. However, so much more could be done.

One area of work could involve NATO. NATO has recently upgraded ties with South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan, including setting up a liaison office in Tokyo by 2024, indicating major western interest in the Asia-Pacific region. While some may object to cooperation with NATO due to its western-centricity and responsibilities of collective defense, it is important to note that the Philippines does not have to commit to collective defense and stands to gain two significant benefits.

First, symbolically, the Philippines sends a signal to China that we choose not to be isolated as the Duterte administration made us to be. Secondly, militarily, we stand to gain from increased training and information-sharing initiatives which the newly upgraded partners now enjoy. Beyond just having the US to voice out our concerns, having new allies to share such concerns only ups the global ante on China to behave responsibly.

Another area of work could be developing the local defense industry. Much has been noted about Ukraine’s innovative methods to take on its more well-armed rivals. Consider Ukraine’s infamous drones that even managed to hit Moscow. Not only do they leverage Ukraine’s vibrant technology sector, now employing more than 200 firms, but they are cheap, effective, and scalable compared to the traditionally more expensive weapons of war. We could also take a page out of Ukraine’s playbook.

At the end of the day, we must not put all our eggs into one basket. The world understands the consequences on Ukraine should Donald Trump be re-elected; much less is understood on the consequences on us. We need to hedge our bets, because even if the US were to disappear, China will remain. – Rappler.com

Shaharaj Ahmed cares deeply about Southeast Asian and South Asian affairs, having been born in the Philippines and grown up in Bangladesh. He is a recent Economics and Chinese Studies graduate from Yale-NUS College in Singapore.