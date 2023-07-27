[OPINION] A climate advocate reviews ‘Oppenheimer’

'Contrary to popular stereotypes, this movie shows how scientists are never isolated from what is going on around them, as their work can both influence and be influenced by politics'

This review contains spoilers.

The legacy of J. Robert Oppenheimer is complicated and seemingly full of contradictions. He was a theoretical physicist who was most known for leading the development of the atomic bomb. He led a project to beat the Nazis in the race for developing such weapons, and became an advocate for controlling its production and use afterwards. He was an American hero to many, yet he was a womanizer and was bogged by alleged links to Communists throughout his life.

All of these were depicted in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy as the titular character. Compared to other biopics, it is as historically accurate as it gets. It is also a welcome break from current cinema being oversaturated with superheroes, live-adaptation remakes, franchises that have overstayed their welcome, and even more remakes.

Yet this movie deserves to be known to the viewing public as way more than its star-studded cast or being one-half of yet another forced, tired trend. Oppenheimer is a film about parallels and paradoxes somehow molded into a cohesive, captivating masterpiece.

Parallels

Nolan’s signature style is perfect for accentuating the themes of the biopic. For example, adopting a non-linear approach to depicting the scientist’s life through different timeframes, using numerous parallel devices of storytelling, is consistent with some of the director’s best works.

The pacing of the three-hour movie is also reflective of this approach. Its first half was delivered at such a frenetic pace that it may be difficult for some audiences to keep track of the events, the timeframes, and the names of physicists (for the science fans out there). Yet this is by design to allow the pivotal moments in the second half to breathe, to further emphasize how the titular character’s life flew by while overlooking some decisions he made that would ultimately come back to haunt him.

Nolan also effectively uses visuals and sounds to emphasize the psychological struggle that Oppenheimer goes through regarding his role in the creation of the atomic bomb, ensuring the viewers would be as immersed as he. As captivating as those flashes of waves and sub-atomic particles that demonstrate the wonders of the universe, images of explosions can also show a more haunting and dangerous side.

This depiction of the internal struggle is most powerful during the scenes of the first successful testing of the atomic bomb and his speech in its immediate aftermath. While Nolan uses silence in both scenarios (it took a while for the sound of the bomb to be heard in real life), how it impacts each of these is different; highlighting the scientist’s sense of wonder in seeing his work come to life is a stark contrast to the fear and dread he felt when seeing visions of what his work could truly do, effectively drowning out the roars of the crowd.

Yet the clearest example of these parallels is the hearings conducted on both Oppenheimer and Lewis Strauss (Robert Downey, Jr.), on which the entire narrative is framed. The colored scenes indicate the former having a more vivid look on his life, while the black-and-white scenes show his story through the latter’s eyes, a more objective lens that reflects Strauss’ more conservative views.

While the hearings for both men would have similar endings, Oppenheimer’s case has a more somber note, while Strauss’ gives the audience a sense of redemption, even if it was too late.

Paradoxes

Oppenheimer makes us reflect on the role of science in our current society. It reminds us that with every scientific advancement comes opportunities and risks, benefits and consequences that must be fully accounted for to make the best decisions possible. This ranges from the increasingly daily use of artificial intelligence tools to developing solutions to address global issues like the climate crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Contrary to popular stereotypes, this movie shows how scientists are never isolated from what is going on around them, as their work can both influence and be influenced by politics. His life is a precautionary tale about how bureaucratic forces and political maneuvering can override initial intentions for what these discoveries and inventions should be, especially during times of crises.

It is frightening to think that in many ways, the world in which he lived is not that different from today. Using science to further political agendas remains part of modern reality. Every news on the Russia-Ukraine conflict or a missile test by North Korea may bring that anxiety about possible nuclear warfare that absolutely no one deserves to feel or even be reminded of.

Yet it is also good for us to be reminded once in a while because it makes us reflect on what we would do in his situation, a situation created through the machinations of the few fighting over power and greed. It is a paradox, like the rules of quantum mechanics, or the relationship between scientific breakthroughs and those that provide funding to make them possible.

While clearly intended as a story seen largely through Oppenheimer’s perspective, it is fair to criticize this film for not showing how the Japanese civilians or those living near the testing site were affected. Presenting the other side of the debates may have made the depiction of his internal struggle about the atomic bomb more impactful to viewers.

His legacy is complicated, but this film’s should not be. Like with all biopics and historical flicks, audiences should not take literally every detail in the movie as the absolute truth. Yet in this film, every detail counts, all adding up to an unforgettable viewing experience.

Even with its flaws, Oppenheimer is arguably Nolan’s finest creation, presenting relevant ethical, social, and political themes that transcends decades, bounds, and box-office figures and makes us think about our past, present, and future. – Rappler.com

John Leo Algo is the Deputy Executive Director for Programs and Campaigns of Living Laudato Si’ Philippines. He has been a climate and environment journalist since 2016. He earned his MS Atmospheric Science degree from the Ateneo de Manila University in December 2018.