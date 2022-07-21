[OPINION] In the name of uniformity

On July 18, 2022, Vice President Sara Duterte announced that uniforms for public school students under the Department of Education (DepEd) would not be required for the incoming school year 2022-2023. Most of my colleagues and friends disagreed with the proposal. As for me, it is pivotal that all parties involved be heard based on considerable factors, in the name of the common good.

The main reason the current VP and DepEd Secretary is implementing this policy is for students and parents alike to adjust to the “inflationary pressures” the country is facing. However, this has some repercussions.

First, not requiring students to wear school uniforms can be considered anti-poor. Parents will have to buy more clothes for their children, whereas washing and wearing the same uniforms saves money and laundry costs. This will also greatly hurt micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that make uniforms for students.

Second, teachers will find it difficult to identify their students since these uniforms are markers of one’s organization. There are also certain things that are expected of someone who wears a uniform. The plausibility of students committing deviant behavior can be considered, especially if the policy is implemented for students from Kindergarten to Grade 12. This is quite paradoxical, since the current Vice President vows to reinstate mandatory Reserve Officer’s Training Corps (ROTC), when not wearing uniforms is a hallmark of a lack of discipline.

On the other hand, this can be an opportunity for the education department to create reconfigurations regarding sex-based and stereotypical uniforms. This will allow them to preach about gender and development and inclusiveness, among others. However, it is better to let them decide on this when they are more capable of weighing things out.

Third, not requiring school uniforms only for the sake of “inflationary pressures” is myopic policy implementation. In connection, here are my suggestions for the DepEd:

Review DepEd Order no. 065, series of 2010. This allows policymakers to conduct a series of meetings and necessary discussions both in phrasing and implementing the provision of the said order. May it be required or not, a clear judgment coming from the DepEd is imperative since vagueness (whether to wear old uniforms or to entirely wear casual clothes) in policy could cause massive confusion.

Consider both the short-term and long-term socio-economic and socio-cultural impacts of this policy in the case of its implementation. In policymaking, it is important that foresight be a determinant in ensuring that a policy is successful based on its goals and objectives. Now, considering the aforementioned dilemma, as stated above, other parties aside from the students will either benefit or suffer from the consequence of this statute.

If the consensus is headed toward requiring the students to wear school uniforms, it is beneficial if the DepEd tie up with non-government organizations (NGOs), conglomerates/business entities, and the private sector in creating possible solutions for the provision of school uniforms to the students. This will allow a healthier public-private partnership (PPP) that can build trust between the government and the private sector, may it be through subsidies, or public bidding, among other things.

This announcement has indeed taken the masses by surprise. With the ongoing debate on social media and other platforms regarding this policy, it is imperative that the spearheading institution, the DepEd, consider all foreseeable factors once the policy is implemented. The ultimate beneficiaries of this reconfiguration will be the general public and children who are studying in public schools. It is also a reminder for the said state agency to always consider the ethos that has to be developed and nurtured, alongside the pursuit of providing quality education and human capital development. – Rappler.com

Juniesy Estanislao is a licensed professional teacher. He is currently taking up a Master of Arts in Philippine Studies major in Development Studies at the Asian Center, University of the Philippines, Diliman.