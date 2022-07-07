[OPINION] Is history moving backwards?

'Winston Churchill once said that history would be kind to him, for he intended to write it'

Revisionist history is a school of thought that challenges the mainstream narrative that exists in collective memory.

I first encountered this in high school, when our teachers had us read arguments that challenged the traditional view about which countries were at fault for starting World War I and World War II, the last war that America won.

Later in life, I lived it. Even though most of the 9/11 attackers were Saudi, the Bushes were close buddies with the House of Saud. Conversely, there was bad blood between them and the Husseins, so why not attack Iraq?

Two decades, four presidents, thousands of American dead, hundreds of thousands of brown lives lost, millions of people displaced, and zero weapons of mass destruction found later, Bush’s mistake was obvious. However, America didn’t realize this until well after the 2004 election, when Bush was reelected partly because of respect for the commander-in-chief.

The butterfly effect

As seen in countless movies, small changes can have long-ranging effects in complex systems. In chaos theory, the butterfly effect is a term closely associated with a mathematician and meteorologist who posited that a butterfly flapping its wings in Brazil could cause a tornado in Texas several weeks later.

Bush’s reelection in 2004 led to the appointments of John Roberts and Samuel Alito to the US Supreme Court, joining Clarence Thomas, who had been appointed by his father, Bush Sr. in 1991.

Before becoming a Supreme Court justice known for not speaking during oral arguments, and trolling in his written opinions, Clarence Thomas worked in the government for the Department of Education and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (which protects civil rights in the workplace).

His confirmation hearings were contentious, as he was credibly accused of sexual harassment by Anita Hill, whose supervisor he was at both agencies. These allegations were investigated by the Senate Judiciary Committee, which was chaired by a young senator from Delaware named Joe Biden.

Not deeply rooted in history and traditions

Fast forward to 2022 and we know how things played out. The Bushes’ three justices joined McConnell’s three justices in shifting America back in history. In decision after decision on abortion, guns, separation of church and state, tribal sovereignty, federal agency power to regulate (energy, the environment, employee protections during a pandemic, immigration policy, and more), voting rights, due process for criminal defendants and immigration court respondents, the Court rolled America’s history back by decades, if not centuries.

A cabal of five justices, only one of whom was appointed by a president who won the popular vote, dragged America back into the 1700s and 1800s. How do we know? Because they literally told us so in their opinions, using what they say the (all white landowners, most of whom owned slaves) Founding Fathers would have thought to overturn as longstanding judicial precedent, resulting in a right-winger’s wet dream of decision after decision.

Around the world in 300 words

The US is not alone in having history move backwards. Earlier this year, in a move that everybody and nobody saw coming, Russia invaded Ukraine under the pretext of “de-Nazification” of a country led by a Jewish president whose grandparents escaped the Nazis. The merciless bombing of civilian cities, capture and abuse of enemy combatants, forced conscription of soldiers from poor provinces, refugees fleeing war – these are images that we thought we left behind in the last century.

World leaders sending thoughts, prayers, and surplus equipment while steadfastly trying to keep their countries from being dragged into a larger conflagration, the threat of nuclear arms deterring both sides, advisers like Henry Kissinger advocating for a sovereign nation to surrender some of its territory to appease a tyrant – these are images that show us that we may not have learned the right lesson from the previous world wars.

And closer to home, history has been going backwards, too. Unless you’ve been living in the jungle like the Japanese soldier who didn’t know World War II was over until 30 years later, you know that Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos is now the president, 36 years after Ferdinand Edralin Marcos was deposed by People Power. Whether you see him as Jedi or Sith, he’s now at the head of a New Republic. Malacañang Palace once again hosts parties of close cronies, with familiar songs once again crooned in its halls.

Even closer to home, it looks like Rappler’s very existence is teetering on the brink. Just like the US Supreme Court cherry-picked treatises from the UK and early American history to justify its decisions, the Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission seized on technicalities to threaten Rappler’s very existence simply for having received funding from overseas sources. Even though other legacy media companies and many internet trolls have also taken money from overseas, it remains to be seen how this story ends.

Who writes history?

Winston Churchill once said that history would be kind to him, for he intended to write it. On the other side of the war, Hermann Göring said that “Der Sieger wird immer der Richter und der Besiegte stets der Angeklagte sein,” which translates to, “The victor will always be the judge, and the vanquished the accused.”

I’m not quite old enough to remember the first Marcos. My family was living in the US at the time, and did not return to the Philippines until the first Aquino presidency. While some focus on the dictatorship and atrocities, others focus on the infrastructure and urban planning that the elder Marcos had that most of the succeeding presidents have not improved on.

As my father recently reminded me – we wouldn’t even be Filipino without Marcos. Because Filipino citizenship is normally conferred by blood and not by soil, it didn’t matter that my parents were both born in the Philippines. Because they had Chinese heritage, but were born before Nixon opened China and when Taiwan still sat on the UN Security Council, he and my mother were legally Taiwanese, without ever having lived there, and for practical purposes, stateless – until Marcos issued a presidential decree in 1975 that led to the naturalization of Chinese people in the Philippines, giving Filipino citizenship to the people we know as Tsinoys today.

Chopsuey

Now I’m American. Noynoy was still president when I left, and I realize now that I missed the entire Duterte era, becoming American during the pandemic during a time when no foreigners were allowed into the Philippines. I acknowledge the privilege I have, living here where vaccines are readily available (but ignored), and face masks have not really been required or seen for months. When I see pictures of my friends in the Philippines with everyone still sporting KF-94s outdoors, it makes me feel like I’m looking back in time.

But I also have fears for myself and my family – living where there are more guns than people, where guns have more rights than women, and having had family and friends experience mass shootings from Irvine to Highland Park. As a parent, Uvalde shook me to my core – as the cowardly police there proved that the idea of a good guy with a gun beating the bad guys is part of the American cowboy fantasy and not rooted in reality.

While we don’t know what the future will hold, the Philippines still feels like home to me, more than America probably ever will. So even as the world slips back into history, I hope that we relive the better portions of history and not just the bad. And though I didn’t vote for him, or anyone else, I hope that this presidency really will usher in a better Philippines, and tomorrows that are better than our yesterdays. – Rappler.com

Jath Shao is a friendly neighborhood immigration lawyer who helps people immigrate to be with their families and loved ones. He always dreamed of becoming a journalist, but didn’t realize he had to become a lawyer before becoming an op-ed writer. Jath is the Central Region Governor of the National Filipino American Lawyers Association and the chief legal officer of a visa processing company based in Manila.