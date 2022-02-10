[OPINION] Lights! Camera! Vote!

'The effect of one bad president is a burden that will be carried not just by this generation, but future ones, too'

The circus is in town. It started last year, and since then everybody has been scrambling daily to get their tickets to see, support, and cheer for their clowns and freaks. The show itself is beautifully orchestrated and we expect a good mix of comedy, suspense, and drama. But who will win first prize?

The first is the acrobat on the high wire. She has mastered the art of balancing and is possibly the most qualified to get the prize, but she has to bend her back, walk on a tight rope, and juggle three rings just to get people to clap for her. Many throw rocks because they don’t like the color of what she wears – they think her pink dress is too yellow.

The next is the clown. He puts on makeup and wears a big gold belt to say that he is good at something other than making people laugh. The eloquence of the clown is laughable enough, but he makes up for it with pantomime, exaggerating everything and letting the audience interpret his act on their own. He is not remotely funny but exists only so people can laugh at everything he says and does.

In the running also is the entertainer, the one who is willing to gyrate on stage, sing songs, and cry if deemed necessary. You can leave him alone on a podium and the crowd will surge just to see and listen to him. His innate charm makes it effortless for him to draw people in; the performance is just a bonus.

The next one is the trainer. He says he deserves the prize because he has the most qualifications. He knows all the tricks but he alone is incapable to win people, so he trains lions, elephants, monkeys, bears, and even snakes to do the performing for him. He says the word and all the animals dance for him, balance on pedestals, or jump through hoops. Do not buy tickets for other performers, he says, because he deserves the prize.

The last one is the magician who lures his audience with magic tricks and illusions. To our unskilled eyes, it looks like he is cutting off heads and putting them back, levitating, and pulling bunnies out of a hat. With his magic, we think he is the reincarnation of God, worthy to be revered, but in reality, he’s simply an ordinary man who’s a master manipulator. He can steal our wallets and make us believe we gave it to him – that’s how good he is.

I wish I could tell you that this is just about the circus, but truth be told, sometimes Philippine politics really does feel like it – one big circus.

It’s one show after another, losing focus on the real goal, instead just entertaining, distracting us, with their banter. Everybody is trying to impress us but who are the real winners? We write their names on ballots because it is our duty, a right that we must actively perform. But when the votes have been cast and counted, all these candidates have already left their own shows and have locked us up in the building to sweep the trash left from their acts.

We select and elect but it feels like nothing has changed except for the faces that are sitting on the throne. The worst part is that we do the fighting for them. We spew all this hate online, sometimes hiding behind dummy accounts, to discredit other candidates. Our political views have been hijacked with just a few disparaging posts. We no longer check the credibility of what we read online; we just pass it along as truth as long as it supports our candidate. We have become active purveyors of fake news, nitpicking and sharing information based on our bias.

But the election also highlights that not everything online is bad. The growing number of fact-checking agencies is making it easier to distinguish real from fake. Many are creating a safe space online where we can express our ideas without the fear that our unpopular opinions would mean dereliction and online persecution.

You take the bad with the good. Social media can be toxic, a sewer of polarizing messages from unreliable information, yet it is also used by many to make informed political decisions. Information is readily accessible now, and so to allow ourselves to use only huge chunks of fake news made solely for bad propaganda as a character reference for candidates is in itself irresponsible.

The internet has become both a blessing and a curse in terms of political discussions. Participation is easier now but you also have to deal with people who are fixated on their ideas – no amount of facts will change their minds.

The most common example is Martial Law. It is biased to say that this generation’s voices should be left muted since we were never there to actually experience it. But just because we were not there doesn’t mean it never happened. To treat the injustices and crimes during Martial Law like Schrodinger’s cat is unfair to those who are still affected by the generational trauma it caused.

But we can use this as a teaching moment on how we should use social media. Credible information can be used not to debate whether or not Martial Law was necessary, but if it was the downfall or turning point of our country. A respectful exchange of ideas nurtures healthy debates, which will make us responsible voters.

We mustn’t allow ourselves to be alienated and bullied into accepting the opinions of others. As voters, it is our responsibility to scrutinize these politicians who are wooing us. Do their platforms align with our values? Are they qualified to actually run a country? Is this person someone I would consider a good leader? Is this person experienced enough to make good judgments?

Ultimately, the solution comes down to us. We must have the ability to filter through our own prejudices and accept that nobody holds a monopoly of the truth. This is especially important when using articles, posts, and photos as references to choose the candidates that we are voting for this election.

Voting is simple; it is done within minutes. We just write the name and put it in the box. But if we vote wrong, we suffer the consequences of years and years of social challenges, economic decline, and moral decay. The effect of one bad president is a burden that will be carried not just by this generation but, future ones, too.

I have been frustrated by previous leaders but regardless of it, my hope is greater than my disappointment. The politicians can wear their matching outfits and go on with their shows, but we, the voters, hold the power – we ultimately decide their future. This is a responsibility that we should not take lightly. If we do not vote, other people will make the decision for us, and that is scarier than thinking we can just ride a jetski to the West Philippine Sea. – Rappler.com

Armadem Nuñeza is a freelance copywriter currently living in Osaka.